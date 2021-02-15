'An historic moment': Cork GP says commencement of vaccination of over 70s is 'the start of the recovery' for many

A Cork GP has described the commencement of community-based Covid-19 vaccination of those aged over 70 as ‘an historic moment’ saying “this is the start of the recovery from Covid-19 for many people.”

GPs in more than 80 practices in 20 counties will this week begin administering the vaccine to patients aged over 85 years.

The vaccines will be administered by 70 per cent of GPs and practice nurses in their own premises.

Practices with less than 200 patients over 70 will either buddy with a nearby practice or invite their patients to vaccination centres.

Cork GP and Irish College General Practitioner’s (ICGP) Clinical Lead on Covid-19, Dr Nuala O’Connor, said that GPs were looking forward to beginning vaccinating this group of patients.

“This is the start of the recovery from Covid-19 for many people, and is an historic moment. GPs look forward to vaccinating this cohort of patients, who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19. This is a major exercise in vaccine delivery but we are very confident general practice can deliver safely and effectively.”

She added: “The mRNA vaccines will be delivered next week to over 85s by GPs in more than 80 practices across 20 counties, and over 300 practices the following week. This is the first step in the three-week programme to deliver first vaccines to over 85s. Patients are urged to wait to hear from their GP for their appointment time. Each practice will proceed to the 80-84 year age group once those over 85 have been vaccinated as soon as vaccine supplies are delivered.”

Meanwhile, the public are urged to remain vigilant and obey social distancing rules as Level 5 restrictions continue.

Cork GP and Covid-19 Adviser to the ICGP, Dr Mary Favier, said: “While case numbers and hospitalisations are falling, we still have a very high rate of disease in the community and in hospitals, and we must remain vigilant. This vaccine is being deployed carefully and appropriately. This is a time for hope but not for complacency. We cannot afford to let our guard down.”