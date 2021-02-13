Cork Community hospital has eight Covid deaths in January

Eight Covid related deaths have been confirmed at a Cork Community Hospital during the month of January in Cork city.

The deaths occurred at St Finbarr’s Community Hospital which provides both long-term residential care and rehabilitation care for older people. There are a total of 98 residents there.

In a statement to The Echo, the HSE confirmed the eight deaths.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm that eight residents of St Finbarr’s Community Hospital passed away in January, all of whom were confirmed positive for Covid-19.” The HSE said their sympathies were with the families and friends of the those who had passed away.

“This has been a very difficult time for residents, their loved ones and also for the community and for the staff caring for the residents.” The Health Service Executive also reassured the community that “compassionate and high-quality care” was continued throughout the outbreak.

“Every possible precaution was taken and continues to be taken to keep residents and staff safe. The dedicated staff at St Finbarr’s continue to provide every possible comfort and reassurance to residents and their loved ones.”

The HSE said the centre facilitated visitation from family and loved ones as residents approached the end of their lives, whether due to Covid-19 or for other reasons.

As well as this, “significant supports” were put in place for the residents and staff at St Finbarr’s.

“While the outbreak has not been formally declared to be at an end, some parts of St Finbarr’s are now in a position to accept new admissions.”