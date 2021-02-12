Cork city music and arts venue redevelopment given planning permission 

Redevelopment of the Kino music and arts venue is set to move forward, as An Bord Pleanála has green-lit plans for extensive changes.

The plans will see the Kino cinema demolished and the construction of a ground floor art house, consisting of cinema and performing arts space, along with a supporting café/bar with a student accommodation comprising 17 bedspaces overhead and a roof-top terrace.

Cork City Council had granted conditional planning permission last year, but the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a third party who slammed part of the plans as being “highly irresponsible”.

The appellant said he did not object to the “general development proposals”, but mentioned some areas “of serious concern”.

The appellant’s property is separated from the development property by a narrow laneway. “There are existing bedroom windows on the western elevation, which will be directly overlooked by proposed windows on the eastern elevation of the proposed development,” he stated.

The appellant added that the separation distance is, on average, eight metres, which he said would “result in gross infringement of [his] rights to privacy.”

Overshadowing was another element of the appeal.

He also took issue with the concept of a roof-top open-air amenity garden, which he believed would “inevitably lead to a gross abuse of such a facility, for anti-social behaviour, creating noise and disturbance to adjoining residents”.

The planning appeals board granted permission subject to a number of conditions, one of which is that access to the proposed roof terraces and amenity use thereof is to be restricted between the hours 10pm and 8am.

The development is also to be amended in minor areas, including that windows of bathrooms and en-suites on the northern and eastern elevations are to be fitted with obscure glazing and 18 bicycle spaces must be provided.

The Kino music venue, run by promoters Ed O’Leary and Joe Kelly of The Good Room, is to close its doors early. They made the decision to leave the venue due to Covid restrictions and the redevelopment of the premises.

The Kino closed its doors as an independent cinema in 2009. Since then the venue has continued to operate as an arts venue.