Ballincollig housing development given the go-ahead despite local concerns

A development set for Ballincollig has been given the go-ahead to proceed.

The 40 dwelling units, from developers Boar's Head Limited, are set to be built at Leo Murphy Road/Link Road, Poulavone, Carrigrohane, Ballincollig, Cork city.

The units consist of nine one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments, four to-bedroom duplex units, six three-bedroom townhouses, and 13 three-bedroom duplexes.

The go-ahead was initially given by Cork City Council for the development, despite a large number of objections and submissions on the project - mostly from local residents.

Councillor Colm Kelleher made a submission at the time where he said he was in favour of the development to address the need for housing, but was making an observation on the excessive height of the development, and said that the consideration of residents should be taken into account.

Meanwhile, Councillor Garret Kelleher raised a number of concerns, including inadequate infrastructure for the development.

A total 32 conditions were attached to that grant of permission, which was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a group of six residents.

They raised concerns regarding the density proposed, and said the proposals would be at odds with the established pattern of development in the area.

They had issued with the proposed three storey elements which they believed would result in overbearing of the neighbouring two-storey residential dwellings.

According to the inspector’s report, the appellants would prefer a three-metre boundary wall be constructed along the line of the existing boundary prior to the commencement of construction, while they also highlighted concerns that the proposed development would add to the existing traffic congestion that can be experienced in Ballincollig.

An Bord Pleanála have now granted permission for the development, subject to 17 conditions.

Among the conditions, a boundary treatment wall with a minimum height of 2.4 metres is to be constructed along the southern, western and northern perimeter of the site.

The board also included a stipulation that a minimum of forty-five covered cycle spaces are to be provided on site.

They have also said that the balconies at first floor level within Block D must be relocated from the north, or front, elevation to the rear.

All of the balconies must also be provided with surround screens of either solid material or obscured toughened glass, and be a minimum 1.8 metres high.