Share the love: Get involved in Valentine's Day card campaign for Cork woman in residential care

A CORK mother is encouraging people to send Valentine’s Day cards to those in residential care facilities following a campaign inspired by her own daughter and her love for the day.

With Covid-19 restricting visits to nursing homes and care facilities, Sally Crowley took to social media to encourage the people of Cork to send Valentine’s Day cards to her daughter Jessica, who is a resident in Farranlea Community Nursing Unit.

Jessica has been at the Farranlea Community Nursing Unit for the past eight years and her family have been missing their regular visits.

Jessica, aged 33, has a rare form of Parkinson’s and communication is not easy, meaning that phone calls and Zoom calls do not have the same impact.

“With no visits, we’re finding it very difficult at the moment and so is she."

Ms Crowley has not seen her daughter in person since Christmas Day, when a short visit was permitted in adherence with the current guidelines.

“I’m devastated because no matter what age she is, she’s still my baby and she’s only 10 minutes by car but she might as well be in a different country,” she said.

Sally Crowley, (front) whose daughter Jessica is a resident in Farranlea Community Nursing Unit in Cork and for whom a campaign is in progress through Impact Our Community Matters to send Valentine's Day wishes. pictured with Seán O'Sullivan, (left) Valerie Haynes and Don O'Sullivan of Impact Our Community Matters. Sally is holding a card she received from Jessica made with the help of the staff.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, she decided to do something special to lift her daughter’s spirits and asked the people of Cork to send her Valentine’s Day cards. With the help of Don O’Sullivan and The Impact Our Community Matters group in Knocknaheeney, word quickly spread, and the community soon rallied together to send cards and messages to Jessica.

Ms Crowley is encouraging everyone to send a Valentine’s Day card to Jessica, or someone who may be missing their regular visits while in a nursing home or care facility.

“What we’re asking [people] to do is for Jessica, or anyone they know in a care home - just to send cards… just to brighten up their day and let them know that they are not forgotten about.”

She said that she hopes the cards can be hung around her daughter’s room to help spread some positivity and “to let her know that she’s loved and she’s not forgotten about”.

“Just to brighten her day. I know she loves Valentine’s and it’s her first Valentine’s Day away,” added Ms Crowley.

Cards for Jessica Crowley can be sent to: Jessica Crowley, Cedar Unit, Farranlea Community Nursing Unit, Farranlea Road, Cork.