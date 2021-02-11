Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 08:50

Level 5 restrictions expected to remain in place until Easter

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that schools and construction returning are priorities. Pic: Julien Behal Photography

It's now likely Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place until at least Easter.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that schools and construction returning are priorities.

Speaking on Morning Ireland he said: 

"We are looking at a continuation of high levels of restrictions to the Easter period."

Non-essential foreign travel is also off the cards for the next number of months - possibly for the rest of the year, the Taoiseach has said.

He also said clarity will be provided on the Leaving Cert next week.

Meanwhile, if invited Mr Martin has said he will go to Washington for St Patrick's day. However, he said he expects that he will have to be vaccinated to do so.

