Seriously ill man rescued from fishing vessel off Cork coast

A seriously ill skipper was assisted by Castletownbere RNLI last night.

Just after 11pm the lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio to go to the assistance of a 30-metre Spanish-registered fishing trawler off the West Cork coast.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton with crew Marney O’Donogue, John Paul Downey, Kyle Cronin and Donagh Murphy.

The vessel was located at 12.09, 19 miles south-west of Ardnakinna lighthouse.

Conditions on-scene were challenging with a 3-4 metre swell and gusting east northeast winds up to Force 6.

The lifeboat then escorted the trawler to just inside the mouth of Castletownbere harbour where a local pilot went aboard and took command of the vessel.

The casualty, a man in his late fifties, was transferred to the lifeboat in calmer waters, which took the casualty to Castletownbere RNLI station. He was then transferred a waiting ambulance at 2.10am.

He was taken to hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

Meanwhile, the fishing vessel was safely berthed at Castletownbere Pier.

Commenting on the callout Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Deputy Launching Authority, Felix O’Donoghue, complimented the crew on its rapid response, maintaining strict Covid-19 protocols and the safe transfer of the ill casualty.