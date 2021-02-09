Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 12:15

Woman breached security at Cork hospital Covid ward twice

The incidents occurred at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital within recent weeks, and it is understood the woman was accompanied by a child during one of the visits. Picture Dan Linehan

Ann Murphy

TWO security breaches at a Cork hospital have been reported to the HSE, after a woman managed to access a Covid-19 ward twice to visit a patient.

A spokeswoman for the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital said today: “South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital can confirm that there were two minor security breaches at the hospital. 

"The incidents were swiftly dealt with by hospital security and no patients or staff were impacted.” 

She continued: “All breaches are taken very seriously by hospital management who have reported the incidents to the appropriate authorities within the HSE. 

"The hospital has robust safeguard measures in place to prevent unauthorised entry and limited access through one point of entry.” 

The incidents occurred at the hospital within recent weeks, and it is understood the woman was accompanied by a child during one of the visits.

Visiting is not allowed at the hospital during the Covid-19 crisis.

She managed to get onto the ward on both occasions without initially being spotted by staff. However, on both occasions, she was escorted from the ward after being seen.

Watch: Cork charity teams up with Gardaí to take part in Jerusalema dance challenge

