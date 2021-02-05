119 new Covid cases in Cork as CMO urges public to practise preventative measures

Another 35 Covid-related deaths and 1,047 new cases were confirmed on Friday evening.

Of the 1,047 new cases, 119 were in Cork, 292 are in Dublin, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,621 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 201,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified on Friday:

505 are men / 540 are women

58% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

As of 2pm on Friday, 1,221 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. There were 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “No single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread of COVID-19, it takes many different individual actions to slow down the spread of the disease.

“Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.”

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against COVID-19.”