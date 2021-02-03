Coldest spell of weather in ten years could be on the way, forecaster warns

The "coldest spell of weather in Ireland and the UK since December 2010" could be on the way, according to the latest reports from Ireland's Weather Channel.

Climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel Cathal Nolan has said over the weekend and into next week, the weather is set to once again become "very wintry".

In a post on Ireland's Weather Channel's Facebook page, Mr Nolan said this particular spell of weather is "due to the development of a blocking anticyclone over Scandinavia which will allow for an easterly flow to develop across the country while a low pressure system over Nothern France feeds in sufficient moisture to cause the development of lake effect snow over the Irish Sea."

"Many areas including much of Leinster, southeast Ulster, and southeast Munster will see heavy snow showers developing along distinctive bands, known as streamers, with heavy falls of snow likely in areas where these streamers pass over," he continued.

With temperatures expected to plummet in many parts of the country, Mr Nolan has stated that the weather could become the coldest we have experienced in ten years.

"If the charts hold firm then this could well be the coldest spell of weather in Ireland and the UK since December 2010," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Irish Times, Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy also said bitter weather conditions are on the way.

"We will have very cold weather for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The winds will feed in showers over the eastern half of the country and those showers will be of sleet and snow,” he said.

"As the cold weather persists, each day and each night will be colder.

"The showers will become wintery. A fair few of those are likely to be of snow from Sunday into Wednesday," he said.