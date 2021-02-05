Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 07:41

Post mortem to take place on body of woman found in burning car in north Cork

Gardaí at the scene where the burnt out car was found at Dromdeer, near Doneraile last evening

A post mortem is due to take place at Cork University Hospital today on the body of a woman aged in her 70s, which was found in a burning car in north Cork.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon shortly after 3:30pm in Doneraile. Emergency services attended, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, understood to be in his 60s, was rescued shortly afterwards from the nearby River Awbeg.

The man is also understood to be in a serious but stable condition at CUH.

A garda investigation has been launched and they intend to speak with the man about the circumstances of the incident when doctors deem him medically fit to be interviewed.

The nature of the investigation will be determined by the results of a post mortem examination on the woman.

In a statement issued yesterday, gardaí are appealed for witnesses: "Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particular anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111."

