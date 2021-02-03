Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 19:39

Road closed after partial building collapse in Cork town

Cork County Council has this evening closed a section of the R629 at River Street in Cloyne.

Amy Nolan

Cork County Council has this evening closed a section of road in East Cork due to concerns around a subsiding building.

A section of the R629 at River Street in Cloyne has been closed due to part of a three-storey building and a section of an adjoining property subsiding.

A signed local detour will be in place via the Cloyne Relief Road.

Cork County Council has said this closure is on a "precautionary basis until further engineering assessments are completed".

