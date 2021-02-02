Irish Water issues update on boil water notice; 6,500 people in East Cork affected

Irish Water is advising that a boil water notice, introduced earlier this week, remains in place for customers on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply.

In an update today, it said that it has updated the list of areas impacted by this boil water notice which includes Whitegate, Aghada, Churchtown, Ballycotton, Cloyne, Saleen and Ballinacura.

The village of Shanagarry is not included in the boil water notice.

A detailed map, which clarifies the local areas and properties on the boil water notice is available on the Irish Water website.

The boil water notice, which is affecting around 6,500 people, has been put in place as a precautionary measure following issues with the treatment process at the plant, which Irish Water says may have compromised the disinfection process that makes the water safe to drink.

It said its drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Cork County Council to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Neil Smyth, Irish Water Operations Lead said, “We wish to apologise to the homes and businesses impacted by this boil water notice. There have been previous water quality issues on this supply and we acknowledge the significant inconvenience and concern this causes. We would like to assure the public that we are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and protecting public health."

All customers of this supply are advised to continue to boil water before use until further notice.

Irish Water is contacting registered vulnerable customers who are affected by this boil water notice to advise them.

Customers with queries can contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278. Updates will be available on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website and via Twitter @IWCare.

Further information on using water during a boil water notice can be found here.