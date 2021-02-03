Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 11:00

Dance video organised by Cork garda goes viral

A video of gardaí performing a socially-distanced dance challenge has gone viral, notching more than a million views.

Edd Dracott

A video of gardaí performing a socially-distanced dance challenge has gone viral, notching more than a million views.

An Garda Síochana filmed the Jerusalema dance in various locations across Ireland after they were challenged to do so by Swiss police.

The video sees officers dancing two metres apart to the song Jerusalema by South African musician Master KG - part of a viral trend performed by various businesses and collectives across the world, from Swiss police to Austrian Airlines.

The Garda version includes Irish dance and even some police horses, and was organised by Garda Mary Gardiner who's originally from The Glen in Cork city.

"I'm not sure why (Swiss police) challenged Ireland, but we thought 'sure we'll go with it'," Ms Gardiner told RTÉ Radio One's Ray D'Arcy Show.

"The whole purpose is to put a smile on the face - even listening to that song, you can't help but smile.

"There were guards in it from Thomastown, Sligo and the Garda College - where you see the fabulous Irish dancer, who I believe was a former member of Riverdance."

Gardaí taking part in the Jerusalema challenge.

The video has been widely shared on social media, garnering over a million views on Twitter alone and more than 100,000 Likes on Facebook.

