Extra tests carried out on human remains found in Midleton

EXTRA tests have been carried out on human remains found in Midleton last month.

Results of DNA testing on the female skeletal remains were due back last week. However, garda sources said further testing was required and the results are now expected back later this week.

The direction of the garda investigation into the discovery of the remains will then be decided.

The first remains were found near the Shanty Gate on the old railway line at Westpark, 3km east of Midleton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 5.

Gardaí on duty near where workmen found human remains on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Samples were sent for DNA analysis almost three weeks ago.

The DNA process typically takes up to a fortnight, which is why results were expected last week.

An examination of the remains has been carried out by the assistant state pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital. Dr Bolster also visited the scene where the remains were discovered. A forensic anthropologist has been working with investigators.

The remains were discovered by workers developing a greenway along the old railway line.

Items of clothing and an item of jewellery found close to the remains will also be examined as possible clues in identifying the person’s identity.

It was initially thought the remains were male. However, a meticulous search of the area by gardaí led to the discovery of further skeletal remains, which have led investigators to believe the remains could be belonging to a woman.

Gardai are now looking back over the files of missing people in the area in recent decades as part of their bid to identify the body.

While they initially thought the remains were historical, gardaí are now exploring the possibility that they are more recent.