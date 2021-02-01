Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 08:07

Local family left to clean up rubbish at Cork amenity

Rubbish collected in the Fermoy area by a local family. Pic: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí are urging people to keep shared spaced clean and litter-free.

It comes after they saw a large amount of litter, collected around the Glenabo Woods area in Fermoy by a local family over the weekend.

In a post on social media, Gardaí commended their efforts but said the family should have been able to enjoy the amenity litter-free.

"While carrying out crime-prevention patrols around some of our busier local amenities, Fermoy Gardaí observed large amounts of litter, collected around the popular Glenabo Woods area. 

"We stopped and spoke with a family, who live nearby, and spent their Sunday picking up other people’s rubbish, leaving it ready for collection. 

"It’s great to see such community spirit, but this family should be able to enjoy their locality litter-free. 

"As we all seek out more places to visit within 5km of home, we urge people to act responsibly and keep shared spaces clean for visitors and residents alike," the post reads.

They have also called on people who observe any suspicious behaviour, criminal or anti-social, to report it to Gardaí or Cork County Council Environmental Services.

