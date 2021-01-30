Covid-19 latest: New figures reveal how many cases in Cork are linked with an outbreak

More than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 reported in Cork the four weeks up to January 22nd have been linked with outbreaks.

New figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show 1,036 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork last week (up to January 22nd) of which 285 cases were associated with outbreaks.

A total of 10,943 Covid-19 cases were reported in Cork the four weeks up to January 22nd of which 1,138 were linked with outbreaks.

National picture

Nationally, a total of 7,527 of the cases of Covid-19 reported in the past four weeks have been linked to an outbreak.

According to the CSO, 3,294 of these (44%) were in nursing homes, 866 (12%) were in residential institutions and 1,083 (15%) were in hospital or a community hospital/long-stay unit.

The over 80 age group made up 22 per cent of all cases linked to an outbreak over this period, which is 40 per cent of all confirmed cases in this age group.

The latest CSO data also shows that for the week ending 22 January, the number of weekly cases was 9,311, a decrease of 8,825 from the previous week.

Dublin accounted for almost a third (2,906) of all new cases for the week ending 22 January and Cork was the county with the second highest number of new cases (1,036).

The 25-44 age group still showed the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at 64,049.