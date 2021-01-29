More than 50 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork last week

More than 50 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Cork last week, accounting for a significant proportion of all of the Covid-19 related deaths reported here since the beginning of the pandemic.

Figures published this morning by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show 53 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Cork in the week ending January 22nd.

The previous week, 28 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Cork while nine Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the week ending January 8th.

Taken together, the deaths reported so far this month account for more than half of all Covid-19 related deaths (169) reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic.

The CSO figures show the median age of those who have died in Cork is 83.

Nationally, 318 Covid-19 deaths were recorded for the week ending January 22nd.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of people who have died due to Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,706 with a further 164 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

According to the CSO, the virus claimed the lives of 182 more men than women up to and including the week ending 22 January.

It also continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 64% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80 years old or older age group.