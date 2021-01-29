Cork Gardaí fine motorist who travelled over 200km to collect a puppy as a gift

A man who travelled over 200km to collect a puppy as a present for someone was one of three fines Gardaí issued during a recent tour of duty in Cork.

At a checkpoint on the M8 in Glanmire, Gardaí from Ballincollig issued two other fines for breaches of Covid regulations.

One was to a man that had sold an item privately on social media and drove 70km to deliver it.

A third fine was issued to a passenger who was "just along for the spin" with a man from a different household who was on an essential journey

In a statement on social media, Gardaí urged the public to stay the course of Covid-19 and comply with the regulations.

"Everyone must play their part during this challenging time.

"Before you get in your car, ask yourself, is this essential?

"By limiting our movements and contact with each other, we can help stop the spread of Covid-19," Gardaí said.