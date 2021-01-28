Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 10:24

Cork Gardaí discover suspected cocaine in vehicle stopped during Covid patrol

Gardaí in Cork discovered €500 worth of suspected cocaine in a vehicle that was stopped during a Covid-19 patrol. Picture: Garda Facebook

Amy Nolan

Gardaí in Cork discovered €500 worth of suspected cocaine in a vehicle that was stopped during a Covid-19 patrol.

The detection was made by community policing units from Togher and Bishopstown. 

"Community Policing Units from Togher and Bishopstown stopped a car while on Covid-19 patrol. 

"The two men in the car received fines for being out without a reasonable excuse.

"After searching the car Gardaí seized €500 of suspected cocaine," Gardaí said in a statement on social media.

The vehicle was also seized for no insurance.

