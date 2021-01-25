Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 13:02

Fines for group who had traveled to Cork tourist town to rent out a property and have drinks 

Seven men were fined after gardai saw them arriving in Kinsale, where they bought a large amount of alcohol. Pic: An Garda Siochana Facebook page

Over the weekend, Kinsale Gardaí issued seven fines to a group of men for breaching Covid regulations.

Gardaí witness the seven men arrive into Kinsale in two taxis. They then went into a shop and purchased a large amount of alcohol.

Gardaí spoke to the group who informed them they had traveled to Kinsale to rent out a property and have drinks.

Each of the seven men were fined and they traveled back to Cork city.

Gardaí said: "We continue to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives".

