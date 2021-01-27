Firkin Crane CEO departs after 25 years

LONG-SERVING chief executive officer at the Firkin Crane Paul McCarthy has departed the organisation after 25 years.

Commenting on the announcement, chairperson of the Firkin Crane board of directors Yvonne Coughlan thanked Mr McCarthy for his immense contribution to the organisation over the years.

“We are extremely grateful to Paul for his tenure at the helm of Cork’s home for dance, Firkin Crane,” she said.

“Our mission for the organisation, of advancing dance as an artform in Cork, Munster and further afield, sustaining the artist, and developing audience participation, has benefited hugely from Paul’s contributions through the years.

“We thank him for his engagement in stewarding a smooth transition for the organisation and wish him all the best in his own next steps.

“The board, staff and clients of Firkin Crane look forward to marking his departure with a presentation at a public event to honour his legacy when guidelines allow.”