Motorist fined for Covid breach after being nabbed at two Cork beaches

A DRIVER who was turned back from two east Cork beaches within a short period of time was hit with a €100 fine over the weekend.
The man had travelled more than 20km before being met at a Covid checkpoint near Garryvoe beach car park.
“After Gardaí engaged with the man he agreed to leave the area and go straight home," garda spokesman explained.
"He then received a fine for breaching Covid regulations.”
Gardaí reminded the public that the current restrictions on travel 'are in place to help save lives'.