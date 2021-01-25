Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 10:51

Motorist fined for Covid breach after being nabbed at two Cork beaches

Gardai on duty near Garryvoe beach met a man who had driven more than 20km, flouting Covid rules. Pic: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region Facebook page

A DRIVER who was turned back from two east Cork beaches within a short period of time was hit with a €100 fine over the weekend.

The man had travelled more than 20km before being met at a Covid checkpoint near Garryvoe beach car park.

“After Gardaí engaged with the man he agreed to leave the area and go straight home," garda spokesman explained.

"Shortly after Gardaí spoke to the same driver in Ardnahinch beach car park. 

"He then received a fine for breaching Covid regulations.”

Gardaí reminded the public that the current restrictions on travel 'are in place to help save lives'.

