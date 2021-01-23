Gardaí issue warning against fraudsters targeting AIB customers

An Garda Síochána have warned the public about a significant increase in fraud attacks on AIB customers.

The first 20 days of January saw a 132% increase in the amounts of so-called smishing attacks reported to gardaí.

Fraudsters are sending text messages to people purporting to be from AIB, advising people to click a review, block a fraudulent transaction, or that they have been locked out of their account.

The text is encouraging people to click on a link and asking them to input codes from their card reader or to divulge their One Time Passcode (OTP).

The information is sufficient for the fraudster to access peoples’ accounts and transfer money out.

Gardaí and AIB have advised account holders to never disclose their Registration Number or Personal Access Code (PAC) or card information after clicking a link on a text.

They also advised to never generate codes from their AIB Card Reader to cancel transactions and to never divulge their One Time Passcode (OTP) to cancel transactions.

AIB said it will never ask customers not to log back into your account and never ask customers to click on a link.

Those who have received such a call or text message and have disclosed any information, should contact AIB immediately.

AIB customers can find out more information and advice from the bank’s website here.