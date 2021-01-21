Thu, 21 Jan, 2021 - 08:45

Icy conditions on Cork roads this morning with sleet and snow forecast for weekend

Traffic at the N40 Bloomfield East this morning.

CORK motorists are navigating icy roads this morning as cold weather is set to return over the weekend,

Sleet and snow are forecast for the weekend with temperatures going as low as -3.

Met Éireann said: "Cold this morning with frost and some icy patches. Scattered wintry showers will mainly affect the western half of the province. These will fall as rain or hail during the day and will become isolated this afternoon and evening, Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

"Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. However, there will be some wintry showers in the west with snow accumulations possible on high ground overnight. Lowest temperatures of - 2 to +2 with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches.

"Tomorrow Friday will be very cold with sunny spells. Much of the region will be dry. However, wintry showers will effect west Munster. Highest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

"Saturday will be cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry. However wintry showers will affect the west and north. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light westerly breezes. On Saturday night a band of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards across the country. Frost and icy will develop as ite rain, sleet and snow gradually clear with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees."

AA Roadwatch said this morning: "Icy roads have been reported this morning (21st) around Roscommon Town and Portlaoise, with frosty conditions reported in Mullingar and Waterford City. There are also wet roads on routes around Letterkenny, Castlebar, Carrick-on-Shannon, Galway City, Limerick City and Cork City."

