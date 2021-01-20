Pay bill for RTÉ's 10 highest-earning presenters came in at over €3.2 million in 2019

The pay bill for the 10 highest-earning presenters at RTÉ came in at over €3.2 million in 2019, figures published by the State-owned broadcaster today show.

RTÉ also published the list of the highest-earning presenters for 2017 and 2018.

Ryan Tubridy was the highest-paid presenter in each of the three years followed by Ray D’Arcy and Joe Duffy.

All three are contracted to work for RTÉ.

In 2019, Ryan Tubridy was paid €495,000 with Ray D'Arcy paid €450,000 and Joe Duffy €392,494.

A statement from the broadcaster revealed that "total fees paid to RTÉ's highest-earning presenters represent less than 1% of RTÉ's total operating costs".

RTÉ also confirmed that, as part of a range of cost-cutting measures announced in 2019, the total fees paid to its highest-paid presenters were reduced by 15% in 2020.

Commenting, RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes, said the broadcaster will continue to keep the fees of the highest-earning presenters under "constant review".

"Our presenters have been crucial to RTÉ’s output throughout this pandemic, as audiences turned to their national public media in record numbers for vital news, information, entertainment and companionship.

"They continue to make a significant contribution to public media in Ireland and enable RTÉ to optimise important commercial revenue, which is essential to support our public services.

"RTÉ has reduced overall annual operating costs by over €100m since 2008, and last year targeted additional savings of €60m over three years, which we are on course to deliver.

"In that context, we continue to keep the fees of our highest-paid presenters under constant review," she said.