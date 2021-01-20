'A moment of hope:' Taoiseach congratulates President Biden and Vice-President Harris on inauguration

“A moment of hope” are the words of An Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he congratulated Joe Biden on being inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States of America.

Mr Martin offered his “heartfelt congratulations” and said:

“The inauguration of a new US President is a moment of hope and renewal in US political life.”

An Taoiseach also paid tribute to Biden’s ties to Ireland: “As he takes the oath-of-office, I know that President Biden will feel the weight of history – the presence of his Irish ancestors who left Mayo and Louth in famine times in search of life and hope.

“He will remember their descendants’ hard struggle as they made their way in and their contribution to the United States. It is the story of Irish-America.

“I hope he will also be conscious of the great pride we in Ireland take in his immense achievement. He is one of us, part of our global family.” Mr Martin said he looked forward to welcoming President Biden to Ireland as the American President.

“I look forward to welcoming President Biden back to this island and deepening cooperation on global peace, climate change, economic partnership and stability.” He also paid tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman to hold the office.

He also paid tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman to hold the office.

“I also wish to pay tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has created history today, and who will help form a diverse and formidable administration.”

Concluding An Taoiseach said that he believed Ireland could improve relations between the US and the EU.

“I believe Ireland can be a bridge-builder between the United States and the European Union as we all share common values in securing democracy, peace and economic development

“I am enormously heartened that among his first actions in office will be a re-commitment of the US to the Paris Agreement on climate, and a resetting of the relationship with Europe.

“The challenges of our shared world - and the issues that Joe Biden will face as President – can only be overcome if like-minded leaders come together to tackle them. “