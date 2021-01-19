Breaking: INTO and Fórsa call on Government to postpone resumption of special education

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and Fórsa have called on the Government to postpone the resumption of school-based special education needs (SEN) services.

In a statement, the unions said that efforts to reassure school staff that it was safe for schools to open limited services to students with SEN had failed.

They urged the Government to postpone the resumption of school-based SEN services until further discussions can achieve improved safety measures including Covid-19 testing, leading to the resumption of all school services.

The INTO’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), and the Fórsa Education Executive both met again on Tuesday evening to determine how best to ensure the safety of everyone in the school community in returning to school.

The INTO executive heard concerns that many parents whose children have special educational needs and additional underlying health conditions do not have confidence in sending their children back to school at this time.

The union is now calling on the Department of Education to revise the reopening plan to ensure that children would continue to be supported remotely.

INTO President Mary Magner said staff were “genuinely anxious and fearful” about a premature return to schools when Covid-19 confirmed cases and hospitalisations remained so high and new strains of the virus were increasing the risk of transmission.

“Nobody wants to delay services for children with special educational needs from reopening, but most teachers simply don’t believe it’s safe for themselves, their pupils or their families,” she said.

General secretary John Boyle said the “fundamental problem was conflicting health messaging, which had left many school staff totally unconvinced that the school environment was safe under current conditions”.

He said that an education department webinar held on Monday attracted over 16,000 participants and “clearly demonstrated the level of fear and anxiety among school staff”.

Fórsa’s head of education, Andy Pike said: “The Government hasn’t won the support of special education stakeholders. I’m sure this was not the intention, but we are in a desperately sad situation where rushed efforts to prematurely reopen schools have pitched the special needs community against itself.

SNAs themselves are disability advocates. They know that SEN students need support, not least because so many enter the profession because they themselves have a child or family member with special needs.

“It would be for the best if all parties would focus on a general reopening of schools as soon as possible, once there is an established downward trajectory in the number of Covid-19 cases and fresh public health advice that it is safe to do so,” he said.

The unions said parents of children with special educational needs held differing views about the resumption of school services, and that there was also uncertainty about the attitude of individual school boards of management.

Both unions will meet again on Wednesday to decide the best way to provide maximum support to members to ensure their health and safety.