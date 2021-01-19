Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 17:25

Icy weather forecast from Wednesday

The Irish Meteorological Service has forecast that the weather conditions are to turn on Tuesday night with a risk of frost and ice along with sleet or snow.

Roisin Burke

A weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann for cold and wintery conditions from midnight on Tuesday.

The warning is in place from Wednesday until Sunday night.

Wednesday is to be a wet day with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees and moderate north to northwest winds.

Thursday is to be a cool day with sunny spells and temperatures between 4 to 7 degrees, dipping to -1 to +1 degrees at night.

Friday looks set to have some sunny spells, although temperatures remain around 3 - 6 degrees, lowering in the evening to - 4 to - 1 degrees.

Substantial funding secured for County Cork outdoor recreation projects

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork court: Woman claims ex-husband threatened to kick her to death or get others to do it
Man accused of being more than 30km from home during lockdown appears before Cork court  Man accused of being more than 30km from home during lockdown appears before Cork court 
Transport specialist teams to design improved bus network for Cork city Transport specialist teams to design improved bus network for Cork city
