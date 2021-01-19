Icy weather forecast from Wednesday

A weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann for cold and wintery conditions from midnight on Tuesday.

The Irish Meteorological Service has forecast that the weather conditions are to turn on Tuesday night with a risk of frost and ice along with sleet or snow.

The warning is in place from Wednesday until Sunday night.

Wednesday is to be a wet day with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees and moderate north to northwest winds.

Thursday is to be a cool day with sunny spells and temperatures between 4 to 7 degrees, dipping to -1 to +1 degrees at night.

Friday looks set to have some sunny spells, although temperatures remain around 3 - 6 degrees, lowering in the evening to - 4 to - 1 degrees.