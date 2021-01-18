Garda warning about courier payment scam

GARDAI are warning people doing online shopping to be wary of their personal and payment data.

According to An Garda Siochana, there is a scam in which emails and texts are being circulated under the branding of various courier companies.

They warn: “In these emails/texts it is requested that the recipient has to pay an additional cost for customs clearance prior to delivery of their parcel. In some instances these emails/texts have been circulated in Irish. Recipients are asked not to provide payment details, and to take a screenshot of the text/email, delete it, and anyone who believes they have been the victim of fraud is asked to report the matter to their local Garda station. These scams take advantage of the confusion around Brexit and uses this uncertainty to defraud people.”

Gardai advise the following steps:

- Those who receive unsolicited correspondence and are awaiting a package to first independently verify the status of their package with the relevant postal service or courier.

- Never click on links in an unsolicited text or email, never provide payment details or give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords.

- Do not respond to such messages and delete straight away.

- Never open attachments in unsolicited emails and to make sure your computer has the most up-to-date anti-virus software installed.

- Be weary of unsolicited phone calls.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said: "Be careful, do your research, don’t rush in, ask yourself why me? Why am I getting this great offer, and if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.”