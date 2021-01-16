Cork homeowner (82) 'blown away' after being gifted replica of his colourful city house

A LOCAL business owner has shown that a little kindness goes a long way after leaving an elderly Cork man “over the moon” when he presented him with a replica model of his family home.

Al Dalton, at the helm of creative design agency, ‘Notes to Cork’, was searching for inspiration to create a unique Christmas window at his office on Douglas Street when he found inspiration one day on the nearby Sawmill Street.

“I rebranded my family business last year and part of that change was to move into a studio space on Douglas Street so I was working with a carpenter and artist, Davy Dummigan, on kitting out that space from the end of last summer until the start of autumn really.

“We’d been throwing a few ideas around of what could possibly be a cool window display for Christmas in the shop and we mentioned that it might be nice to do a series of small buildings.

“In mid-November, we were walking down near O’Shea’s Coal and we both saw that building. I said to Davy that I love it. We have posters on the side of it and I just love visiting it and installing posters there - it’s a cheery little building.

“We just decided in that moment, that we’d create a small model of the building for the Christmas window.”

The brightly coloured building that had caught Al’s attention is owned by O’Shea’s Coal and was the family home of the company’s current owner, 82-year-old Patrick O’Shea.

The brightly coloured building that had caught Al’s attention is owned by O’Shea’s Coal and was the family home of the company’s current owner, 82-year-old Patrick O’Shea.

Davy completed the replica building for Al’s Christmas window and over the festive season it attracted much attention.

It wasn’t long before news of the replica reached the O’Sheas.

“Our local postman was down to the coal yard and told me about the model in Al’s office on Douglas Street,” one of Patrick’s children, Margaret, told The Echo.

“When I saw it I just couldn’t believe it. It actually brought tears to my eyes,” she said.

Margaret had enquired about purchasing the replica model, but instead, Al surprised the family and gifted it to them.

“We were ecstatic.

“My father is still working, but obviously due to the pandemic, he’s not in at the moment because of his age.

“My father was out with my brother yesterday for only half an hour and he popped into the business. Al was only just after dropping in the model.

“He was blown away by it,” Margaret said.

Patrick O'Shea outside his family home. Picture: Margaret O'Shea

Equally, Al was delighted the little replica made a big impact.

“It was an absolute pleasure to gift the model to the O’Shea family.

“Small family businesses make up the fabric of our city and should always be celebrated and supported.”