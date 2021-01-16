Flood relief scheme for Cork town gets green light after years of delays

PROGRESS to the much delayed Glashaboy Flood Relief scheme has been welcomed by a Cork TD, who says Glanmire residents have “waited long enough”.

Cork North Central TD Pádraig O'Sullivan confirmed to The Echo that the project has now been signed off on by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath.

“There’s only one proviso or stipulation. Basically there’s a window of 12 weeks for somebody to appeal for a judicial review.

“It’s been signed off on by both the Office of Public Works (OPW) and now by Minister Michael McGrath.

“Essentially it’s a green light for the flood relief scheme pending that 12 week period.

“After that it will go to tender and a contractor will be appointed,” he said.

“It’s great news. The wait has been long enough,” the Fianna Fáil TD continued.

Deputy O’Sullivan said residents have waited nine years to see this flood scheme progress.

“There were initial delays because of design early on, then there were issues with Japanese Knotweed that needed to be treated, then there was new European legislation which required another Environmental Impact Assessment on part of the site. It was just delay after delay,” he said.

Local Cllr. Ger Keohane looking at the flooding at Jack O’Callaghan Park in Riverstown, Glanmire, Cork in November last year. Picture Dan Linehan

Deputy O’Sullivan said work is expected to get underway in the third quarter of this year, if all goes to plan.

“The information we have is that by the time the 12 weeks has elapsed and by the time they appoint a contractor, the hope is that work would get underway by Q3 of this year,” he said.

Dozens of homes and businesses in Glanmire were hit by catastrophic flooding in June 2012, which resulted in millions of euro worth of damage.

As a result of the floods, many homes and businesses have struggled to obtain flood insurance.

Last year, at the request of Deputy O’Sullivan, Minister McGrath met with residents and businesses affected by flooding.

The news that the scheme has been signed off on was also welcomed by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, who said it marked “an important step”.

Deputy Burke said residents in Meadowbrook Estate, in Riverstown, which bore the brunt of the flood damage in 2012, face constant worry every time there is significant rainfall.

“Residents in Meadowbrook are always concerned when there is heavy rain, worried about whether they will be flooded or not,” he said.

“The sooner the project starts the better for everyone – it’s long overdue.”