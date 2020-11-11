Cork businesses escape major flooding despite heavy rain

BUSINESS owners in Cork city and county described their relief this evening after incessant rainfall did not trigger any major flooding.

Eileen Madden who runs Pro Musica music shop on Oliver Plunkett Street, said she was delighted the rain failed to materialise into flooding.

“Thankfully the high tide and a few more ingredients were missing this time. We were able to breathe a sigh of relief. We have put down a tough year. It has been a nightmare. We would normally be busier at this time of year. Hopefully, things will pick up very soon. Please God Christmas and the New Year will be better," she said.

John Minihan who owns Minihan’s Pharmacy on Olliver Plunkett Street said he was also pleased to report their worst fears about flooding didn’t materialise.

“We are always vigilant as we are in a low lying area. The lethal cocktail of a high tide and a south-easterly wind were not present which was a huge help. The city is getting hammered in a variety of ways, but we will soldier on,” said the pharmacy owner.

Business owners are hopeful footfall will be busy in Cork this Christmas as they look to end the year on a positive note said Mr Minihan. “It is going to be a strange Christmas. We will have Christmas and we will celebrate accordingly. I would appeal to people to do their best to support local retailers as we are all under pressure. It has been a tough year."

Councillor Danny Collins who owns The Boston Bar in Bantry also spoke of his relief after the West Cork town also reported no flooding.

“Bantry escaped thankfully. There was a bit of tidal flooding, but nothing major really. Everybody was on high alert and we were all prepared for the worst. Thankfully it passed off without incident," he said.

While businesses escaped major flooding, the heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in parts of the city and county with some roads closed due to flooding.

Flooding on the road from Leemount to Cloghroe in Cork.

Fire crews from Ballincollig and Anglesea Street rescued a person from floodwaters near Cloghroe.

No injuries were reported during the rescue. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/Twitter

Heavy afternoon rainfall raised the level of the Glashaboy River in Riverstown and caused some flooding in the Jack O'Callaghan Park.