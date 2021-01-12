Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 07:00

More than 40,000 people in Cork now receiving pandemic unemployment payments

More than 40,000 people in Cork now receiving pandemic unemployment payments

More than 40,000 people in Cork will receive the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) today.

More than 40,000 people in Cork will receive the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) today.

New figures from the Department of Social Protection show it has issued weekly payments valued at €118.04 million to 398,206 people in receipt of the PUP this week, including 40,485 people in Cork.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment this week nationally represents an increase of 62,607 (18.7%) on the 335,599 people paid last week.

A total of 32,761 people in Cork received the payment last week. 

Sectors most affected 

According to the Department, the sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (106,387). This is followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (65,300) and Administrative and Support Service Activities (34,459).

The sector that has seen the highest increase in people receiving PUP this week is Wholesale and Retail. 

Some 65,300 people working in this sector will receive payment today, compared to 46,853 last week.

This is followed by the construction sector which has seen an increase in PUP recipients from 23,080 last week compared to 32,151 this week. The number of people in this sector in receipt of PUP is expected to increase further next week following the imposing of restrictions that took effect last Friday evening.

These figures are in addition to the 189,860 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of December.

Figures show 'stark impact' on labour market 

Commenting on the latest figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This week’s figures show that just short of 400,000 are now in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“These statistics outline the stark impact the Covid-19 Pandemic continues to have on the Labour Market.

“The decisions taken by the Government to impose increased restrictions on sectors such as construction, retail and education were not taken lightly.

“But these decisions are necessary in order to protect lives, livelihoods and our frontline workers.

Minister Humphreys continued: “PUP remains available to anyone who is eligible. I want to remind people again that the quickest and easiest way to apply is via www.mywelfare.ie."

Meanwhile, new figures show that the number of people medically certified to receive Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit has increased in every county since last week. 

Enhanced illness benefit 

Since last March, some 105,372 people under the age of 66 have been medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit. 

Of these, 11.5% have been diagnosed with Covid-19 while the remainder have been required to medically self-isolate.

7,308 of these people were first medically certified last month and of these 1,629 have been certified with having the Covid-19 virus.

The two sectors with the highest number of employees medically certified to receive this payment are Wholesale and Retail (22,642) and Human Health and Social Work Activities (18,595).

More in this section

'No impact' on policing in Cork due to Covid, Gardaí say 'No impact' on policing in Cork due to Covid, Gardaí say
Almost €290k to be allocated to arts groups in Cork city Almost €290k to be allocated to arts groups in Cork city
Architect designing a commercial building Green light for two social housing projects in Cork city
cork businessunemployment
Firefighters tackling Ringaskiddy fire issue update on the situation

Firefighters tackling Ringaskiddy fire issue update on the situation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad