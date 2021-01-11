Green light for two social housing projects in Cork city

Cork City Councillors have given the green light to two small social housing projects in Mayfield, which will provide four new homes in total.

At this evening’s full council meeting, councillors approved Part 8 planning for three two-storey residential units at a site located between 66 Avonmore Park and 19 Glenamoy Lawn.

The project went to public consultation on September 17 last year and a total of six submissions were received by the Council.

The scheme originally proposed the construction of an access ramp from the car parking area to the residential units, however, during the public consultation phase, it was suggested that the proposed access ramp would “remove the only green area suitable for children to play where they can be safely supervised in Glenamoy Lawn”.

It was further suggested the proposed access ramp would “facilitate anti-social behaviour, in particular the use of pathways by quad bikes”.

In light of these points, the ramp will now be omitted.

A report to councillors stated:

“The provision of an access ramp was designed into the scheme to additionally provide for access for disabled persons from the existing car parking spaces to this area of the development.

“Taking into account the submissions of residents with regard to perceived concerns on the loss of public open space, and the possibility of anti-social behaviour, it is proposed to omit the proposed ramped access at this time.”

Cork City Council’s Chief Executive Ann Doherty said there is a “clear demand for social housing across the entire city” and the proposed scheme of new family homes “will provide much needed accommodation and will help contribute to dealing with the housing demand by families in that area of the city while maximising the use of unproductive land.”

Additionally, one single storey detached dwelling to be constructed elsewhere in Mayfield has also been approved.

The site is located adjacent to 16 Kerry Road and 24 Slí Gartan.

The project also went to public consultation on September 17 and received just one submission.

The submitter noted their endorsement of the proposed scheme and appreciation that the Council was removing a vacant derelict site and expressed support for development of further derelict sites in the area.

A report to councillors said the development will introduce “a much-needed single storey property, suitable for adaptation for special need or older persons, and will contribute to dealing with demand for this type of property in the City”.