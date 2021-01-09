Residents call for better communication following major harbour fire

LOCAL residents in Ringaskiddy have raised concerns about poor communication about this morning’s fire in a grain store in Cork harbour.

In a statement, the Ringaskiddy Residents Association said they were relieved there were no injuries as a result of the fire at the R&H Hall store. But they say there is concern about “what potential toxins remain in the air as the site continues to smoulder.”

The statement continued: “A major concern exists in that residents had to initially contact Port Authorities to gain information on what exactly was burning, and if it was safe to remain in the village. Ringaskiddy Residents Association immediately advised residents to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed until it was determined what was burning and if it was safe to remain in the area – eventually Port of Cork advised the same.” The association also said that it is not in possession of an Emergency Plan for the area, despite having a number of pharmaceutical companies in the area.

The statement added: “The residents of Cork Lower Harbour, including Ringaskiddy, have for many years fought the plans of locating an incinerator in the area, and it is for this very reason that it should not be located here due to the proximity to the village, and the Irish Naval Base, and with such a potential for a similar or worse event to occur.” Local Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath also raised concerns about the level of communication to local residents.

He said: “Firstly, the communication with the local community this morning was very inadequate. The extent to which an emergency plan was activated remains unclear and questions will need to be answered.” He added: “It was very fortunate this morning that the wind was not blowing in the immediate direction of Ringaskiddy Village. If it had been, the risks could have been far greater and was there a clear plan to deal with such a scenario.” He said he will be raising the incident at a meeting of Cork County Council on Monday.

He elaborated: “I will be seeking a thorough investigation and full information in relation to an incident emergency plan. In one way we may have been fortunate this morning given the wind direction, but clearly we should not be relying good fortune. Adequate measures need to be in place for the protection of the local community, a community which already puts up with an awful lot.” The Port of Cork have been contacted for comment.