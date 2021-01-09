All ship operations in Ringaskiddy suspended as major fire in Port of Cork brought under control

A MAJOR fire in Cork harbour has been brought under control but fire crews will remain at the scene for several hours.

The fire broke out in a grain store belonging to R&H Hall in Ringaskiddy and the alarm was raised at 8.43am.

Fire crews from Carrigaline, Crosshaven and Midleton tackled the blaze, which resulted in huge plumes of black smoke in the harbour area. The smell of smoke reached as far as Myrtleville.

A spokeswoman for the Port of Cork said: "The Port of Cork can confirm that a fire which broke out at a grain storage facility on the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth this morning is now under control and there are no reports of any casualties."

Fire at the deep water port in Ringaskiddy, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

She continued: "Emergency services remain on site to monitor the area.

"As a precaution, all ship operations in Ringaskiddy have been suspended until further notice."

The site was evacuated when the fire broke out and local residents were asked to close windows and doors.

Video footage of the fire in the Ringaskiddy area. pic.twitter.com/LGjs5t64yt — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 9, 2021

Can be seen from city. pic.twitter.com/dq5HT0cVV6 — Peter C Murphy (@PeterCMurphy1) January 9, 2021

Ambulance and Fire Brigade are now on scene tackling the blaze in Ringaskiddy. According to @RingaskiddyRA, Hall's Grain Stores is what is on fire. Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed. pic.twitter.com/tL4ug9kmX5 — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) January 9, 2021

The spokeswoman said the fire crews will remain at the scene to ensure that the fire remains under control.

Units of the Cork Fire Brigade on the scene of the huge blaze at a grain store in Ringaskiddy, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan