Online public meetings on Cork to Limerick motorway to be held next week

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber and Dr. James Ring, CEO of Limerick Chamber pictured in Charleville at the commencement of the M20 study

John Bohane

SINN Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould will host two online public meetings next week regarding the proposed development of the M20.

The meetings will be attended by the members of the M20 project management team who will deliver a presentation and hold a question and answers session.

The meetings will be held via zoom on Monday, January 11 for the Navy Route and Tuesday, January 12 for the Green Route. Both meetings will begin at 7.30pm.

Deputy Gould is arranging these online public meetings to ensure all the residents are aware of all the details regarding the proposed development of the M20. “We have organised these meetings as information sessions for local communities and as an opportunity for residents to raise any queries they might have about the proposed development.

"We made the decision to hold the sessions after meeting with residents before Christmas who felt they needed more information and a chance to ask questions. 

"These meetings will provide residents with an opportunity to engage directly with the project management team before the deadline for submissions from the public on Friday, January 15th,” he added.

Anybody who wishes to attend either of the information sessions can do so by emailing thomas.gould@oireachtas.ie or by phone on 021-4212233.

m20 limerick motorwaycork public transportcork transportcork roads
