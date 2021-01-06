‘Phenomenal progress’ on Macroom bypass

A local TD has hailed the “phenomenal progress” being made on the N22 Macroom bypass.

The project includes the construction of 22km of dual carriageway which will be primarily constructed offline of the existing N22.

“They are a little behind schedule as all construction ceased in the first lockdown but they are doing a fantastic job,” said Fine Gael TD Michael Creed.

“It is great to see progress but there is a long way to go. It is a three-year project and we are only 12 months in.

“Hopefully, there will be substantial progress made this year.”

About 18 road bridges (under and over bridges), 24 accommodation (under/over bridge) structures, and a number of culvert structures are to be constructed as part of the road project.

Mr Creed said that the €300m bypass was the single biggest government investment in Cork since the formation of the State.

“The cost-benefit analysis is the highest for any road project within the State and it was important to capitalise on that.”

Mr Creed said the Macroom to Ballincollig road is another vital piece of infrastructure needed to ensure the maximum benefit from the investment in the bypass.

“The average daily traffic counts are very interesting, the traffic west of Lissarda is significantly greater than the numbers using J7 and J8 on the Cork to Dublin motorway,” he said.

It is intended the bypass project will bring increased road safety to the area along with reduced journey times, enhanced connectivity, and significant congestion dispersion for Macroom town.

n Information on the project can be found on the Cork Roads Development Office website at www.corkrdo.ie.