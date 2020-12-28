Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 20:52

Lucky dog rescued by Coastguard off Cork coast

A member of the Coastguard was lowered over the edge of the cliff to rescue the dog in distress. Pic: The Old Head/Seven Heads Coastguard.

A dog had a lucky escape today after he fell from a cliff and had to be rescued by emergency services.

The canine fell from a cliff near Garrylucas beach and the owners rang the Coastguard who responded to the incident along with An Garda Siochana.

The cliff rescue team set up and lowered a climber to rescue the dog.

Posting on Facebook, the Coastguard said the incident highlighted the importance of calling 999/112.

The emergency services also reiterated that members of the public should never attempt a rescue in situations like this.

“Our team have the training, equipment and expertise to carry out a swift rescue in these conditions,” the Coastguard posted.

coastguardemergency servicescork coastcork beaches
