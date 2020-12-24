Application to develop 1,000 apartments on Cork's docklands lodged with detailed plans revealed

DETAILED plans for the development of the old Ford distribution site on Centre Park Road at Cork's docklands have now become clear.

Plans have been revealed on the website, www.thesouthdocks.ie, for a huge apartment development comprising of over 1,000 homes in 12 blocks, the largest of which will be 14 blocks.

All the planning documents related to the development are now available to view on the website.

For a number of years, the Live at the Marquee concert series has been held at the site. The concert series is also expected to take place there from May until June of 2021.

Plans for the site have been devised by Kildare company Marina Quarter Limited and include commercial and community facilities, as well as retail, school and bar and cafe facilities and a medical centre.

An application has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála for the strategic housing development which can be decided on by the planning board as it exceeds a development of 100 homes and, therefore, does not have to go through the local authority for planning permission.

The application is for a 10-year planning permission period.

A computer-generated image of the proposed docklands apartments to the site of the old Ford distribution centre. Pic: Marina Quarter Limited. www.thesouthdocks.ie/

A statement on the site said: "Marina Quarter Limited is applying for a 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use strategic housing development at The Former Ford Distribution Site, Centre Park Road, Cork.

"The site, which is 5.97 hectares in area, is situated within the South Docks Development area, approximately 1.9km from Cork City Centre.

"The 2015 Cork City Development Plan includes the specific zoning objective: ZO 16 and ZO 9. These objectives promote the development of mixed-use development which provide a retail function for neighbourhood centres.

"The proposed development will ensure the provision of a mixed use development."

The plans include the construction of 1,002 no. apartments - comprising a mix of studio, 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments - in 12 blocks, ranging in height from 4 to 14 storeys.

Blocks 1 to 12 also include commercial and community facilities, including the provision of 5 retail units, 1 Montessori school, 1 creche, a medical centre, bar, café, venue/performance area, and 2 community resource spaces.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report has been prepared in respect of the proposed development and accompanies the application.