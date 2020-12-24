Planning permission granted for the redevelopment of Cork’s historic Savoy Centre

Planning permission has been granted for the next phase of the redevelopment of the Savoy Centre in the heart of Cork city.

Powerscourt Shopping Centre has been given the go-ahead by Cork City Council to redevelop the historic centre, located at 108-109 Patrick Street.

In January of this year, the developers lodged the application which included plans to reconfigure the space into three retail units and 11 residential apartments.

The existing Savoy Centre will be decommissioned and its internal retail units will be redesigned to form three individual retail units all fronting onto and accessed from Patrick Street.

The former Quills unit and the upper floors of the former A-Wear unit (106-107 and 111-112 Patrick Street) will be developed as part of the project.

The work will involve the demolition and reconstruction of internal and external elements of the existing block at all levels to form retail shops at ground floor level.

Retail units two and three will extend to the first-floor level.

The company has also been granted permission for a change of use for a portion of the Savoy Theatre and the former upper retail areas.

These areas will change to residential use, with 11 apartments set to be developed.

Access to these apartments will be from William Street.

These works include, but are not limited to, the removal or relocation of partitions, counters, accommodation stairs, roof terraces and landscaping, reconfiguration of internal units, drainage, bin storage, improvements to the external fabric and lighting along William Street, and plant space.

Twenty-three conditions are attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

However, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

This conditional planning permission constitutes the second phase of the Savoy redevelopment, with phase one given the go-ahead in May 2019.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.