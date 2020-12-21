Planning permission for 150 residential units in Cork town refused 

Permission has been refused for a large scale strategic housing development (SHD) in Blarney.

Eoin Sheehan applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission to construct 150 residential units - 112 houses and 38 apartments - and a childcare facility at Monacnapa.

The 150 units were to be divided into ten one-bed; 36 two-bed; 77 three-bed; and 27 four-bed units.

Of the 112 houses one was to be detached; 50 were to be semi-detached; and 61 terraced units, along with the 38 apartments.

Local residents of Sunberry Drive and Sunberry Heights had highlighted concerns with the proposals.

They said that the proposed development will undermine the “long standing quiet residential nature” of the estate, while also highlighting access and design issues.

It was proposed that the development would be accessed via the existing Sunberry Heights/Sunberry Drive off the Blarney Relief Road.

An Bord Pleanála agreed that the proposals materially contravened zoning objectives for the site. Under the Blarney Macroom Municipal District Local Area Plan 2017, residential density of 36.6 units per hectare was excessive for an area of land that is zoned for 12-25 units per hectare.

“The proposed development includes a residential density in excess of that planned for the lower portion of the site,” the board’s decision states.

In September, the Sunberry Residents Group also said the proposed development would negatively impact on the “world famous views” from the top of Blarney Castle.

In the past 12 years, the residents' group has twice won on appeal against two different plans to develop the site, at a cost of almost €20,000.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mick Nugent said: “I would acknowledge the work done by residents on this. It's the second or third time an application for the site has been refused or withdrawn.”

He believes it sends a message about the suitability of the area for a large scale development.

“Housing is a priority but it has to complement the residents and infrastructure in the area,” he added.