Cork weather: Met Éireann say conditions on Christmas Eve will be 'perfect for Santa's big flight'

Met Éireann has confirmed that conditions on Christmas Eve will be optimum for "Santa's big flight".

Current predictions indicate that Thursday will be cold with sunny spells.

The day is expected to remain predominantly dry, except for isolated light showers on coasts.

Highest temperatures will be between 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.

Thursday night will remain mainly dry with long clear spells and a light northerly or variable breeze -"perfect for Santa's big flight".

It is expected to be a cold night with the risk of widespread frost.

Currently, Christmas Day looks set to be cold but "mainly dry and bright".

The national forecaster has stated that tomorrow will be cloudy and damp, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning.

However, rain is expected to ease for a time in the afternoon, before some patchy drizzle develops by the evening.

Highest temperatures will be between 6 and 8 degrees with a light northwest breeze.