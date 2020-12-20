Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 14:28

Longest concrete beams in Ireland and Britain placed over Cork river

The longest precast concrete bridge beams in both Ireland and Britain have been put in place over the River Laney in Macroom as part of the Baile Mhúirne to Macroom road development project. Picture credit: RTÉ.

Amy Nolan

The longest precast concrete bridge beams in both Ireland and Britain have been put in place over the River Laney in Macroom as part of the Baile Mhúirne to Macroom road development project.

Funding for the project, which has a budget of €280m, was approved by the Government in October 2019, with the development expected to be completed in three to four years. 

The 22km of new road commencing at the Cork side of Macroom at Coolcower, will bypass the town of Macroom, the villages of Baile Mhic Íre and Baile Mhúirne, the infamous "Ballyvourney bends", and will finish west of Baile Mhúirne
before the county bounds with Kerry.

Yesterday, RTÉ reported that seven bridge beams are now in place over the River Laney, each one 50 metres in length and weighing more than 150 tonnes.

It was a coordinated effort from the Gardaí and some of the best drivers in the country to transport the bridge beams from Banagher in Offaly to Macroom over a period of four nights. 

Two Irish firms, Jon Civil Engineering Ltd and John Cradock Ltd are working on the project, which once completed, is expected to reduce journey time in the region, improve access to rural areas and greatly enhance the quality of life for people living in and around Macroom.

