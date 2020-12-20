Jail for woman who stole 21 packets of fake eyelashes and other items from Cork city shops 

21 packets of fake eyelashes were among the items stolen by a 51-year-old Limerick woman in Cork city and now she has been jailed for three months.

Mary Griffin of 275 Hyde Road, Limerick, appeared by video link from Limerick Prison where she pleaded guilty to all the shoplifting charges against her.

She stole 21 packets of eyelashes at Penney's on St. Patrick’s Street on March 6 2018. That property was priced at €126.

She stole €369 worth of cosmetics at Hickey’s pharmacy in Ballincollig on November 2 2019.

On August 21 at a home supplies store in Douglas shopping centre she stole €160 worth of ornaments.

She stole €249 worth of property from SuperDry on Patrick Street, Cork, on Wednesday, December 18 2019, with an accomplice.

Those jeans from SuperDry were recovered but had been damaged in removing tags and were not re-saleable, Sgt. Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court.

Griffin had 44 previous convictions, including 27 previous counts of theft and one of burglary.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, represented both women at Cork District Court on free legal aid and he applied to have them released on bail.

When charged, Mary Griffin said her circumstances were “hopelessly challenging.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he could take account of her circumstances but he said he also had to look at the fact that she now had such a large number of convictions for theft and she would have to serve a sentence.

He imposed the three-month jail term.