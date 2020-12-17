Apple employees bring festive cheer to Marymount Hospice and St Luke's

Employees at Apple’s Cork campus are bringing some festive cheer to residents and staff at St Luke’s Nursing Home and Marymount University Hospice today with a virtual Christmas concert.

The one hour concert of live and pre-recorded material will see volunteers sing, play musical instruments, perform dance routines and recite poetry.

The concert will be streamed live enabling the staff at St Luke’s and Marymount Hospice to broadcast the concert through their own in-house TV screens.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in March of this year, nursing homes, hospices and care facilities have faced challenges in terms of providing live entertainment for their residents and staff.

Inspired by other examples of virtual concerts over the last few months, the Apple volunteers came together to prepare a series of uplifting performances in a bid to spread some Christmas cheer.

"In a year that has been incredibly challenging, we’re proud that our teams have found creative ways to offer support and stay connected with the community we’re a part of here in Cork," commented Cathy Kearney, Apple's Vice President of European Operations.

Celine O’Shea, a staff member at St Luke’s Nursing Home, said the gesture from the employees at Apple’s Cork campus was much appreciated.

"This has been a difficult year for the residents and it is events like this that really lift their spirits.

"We are so grateful for Apple to be providing music, song and a sense of connection with residents during this very special time despite it being a little different this year," she said.

Paula McGovern, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Marymount Hospice said the virtual concert was much needed in a "year like no other".

"Streaming a virtual variety concert brings much-needed joy into our facility and we are grateful for the support of Apple and all staff who are involved," she said.

The virtual concert is just one of the many initiatives Apple employees have undertaken to support local Cork charities and fundraising initiatives this Christmas.

Cork Penny Dinners, Good Shepherd Cork, Team Hope and Focus Ireland have all benefited from the generosity of Apple employees throughout December.

This month also saw Apple employees continuing to take part in Age Action’s Getting Started programme.

This is a digital literacy training programme which has seen Apple employees in Cork run up over 200 total volunteer hours in 2020, with the aim of helping elderly people stay connected with their families through the use of technology.