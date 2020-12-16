New data shows impact of Covid pandemic on travel to and from Cork Airport

A total of 90,287 passengers passed through Cork Airport during Quarter 3 of 2020, according to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) Aviation Statistics.

The statistics for Q3 of 2020 show that passenger numbers handled by Cork Airport were down 89.2% from Q3 in 2019.

A total of 773,012 passed through the airport in Q3 of 2018 and 832,198 in Q3 of 2019.

In 2018, a total of 1,867,273 passengers passed through the airport from January to September and in 2019, 2,035,043 passed through the airport from January to September, compared to the 495,553 that passed through the airport for the same period this year, down 75.6% on the year previous.

The report showed that a total of 391,827 passengers arrived at Cork Airport in Q3 of 2018 and 381,185 departed the airport. In 2019, a total of 422,808 arrived and 409,390 departed during Q3 compared to 44,866 arrivals and 45,421 departures in Q3 of 2020.

A total of 866 flights landed at Cork Airport in Q3 of 2020 while a total of 869 flights departed Leeside, with the airport operating a total of 1,735 flights during the months of July to September.

Top locations for arrivals and departures

The data also showed what the top 10 arrivals and departures for Cork Airport by the number of passengers were for Q3 this year.

There were 6,047 arrivals from and 5,695 departures to London Stansted, a total 11,742; 4,824 arrivals from and 5,042 departures to London Heathrow, a total 9,866; 4,545 arrivals from and 4,248 departures to London Gatwick, a total 8,793; 3,758 arrivals from and 3,213 departures to Amsterdam Schiphol, a total 6,971; 3,169 arrivals from and 3,286 departures to Katowice Pyrzowice, a total 6,455; 2,308 arrivals from and 2,384 departures to London Luton, a total of 4,692; 2,222 arrivals from and 2,019 departures to Budapest, a total of 4,241; 2,168 arrivals from and 2,057 departures to Gdansk, a total of 4,225; 1,565 arrivals from and 1,707 departures to Liverpool, a total of 3,272; and 1,526 arrivals from and 1,668 departures to Malaga, a total of 3,194.

Almost 730,000 passengers traveled to Ireland and 724,000 passengers departed from Ireland in Q3 of this year representing a fall of 5.8 million respectively when compared to the same period in 2019.