New pet supply store opening in Cork city

A second Equipet pet store is to open in Cork this Friday, creating 10 new jobs and ensuring people south of the city can stock up on pet supplies.

The pet and equestrian and outdoor clothing retailer, already has a base in Blackpool Retail Park is opening a second this weekend at Mahon Point Retail Park.

This will be the company’s eighth store in Ireland.

The opening of the new 8,000 sq. ft premises will create an additional 10 jobs for the local area. This most recent jobs boost will see their total number of employees across the country increase to 90.

The company have invested a substantial €600,000 into their brand-new Mahon premises, which will provide a wide selection of premium pet foods and accessories for dogs, cats and a variety of small animals as well as a brand new click and collect facility and a Groom room, getting pets for the snap-happy season.

Equipet is one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of equine equipment and rider supplies, with various ranges of country clothing, accessories and care products for both horse and rider.

The Groom Room at Equipet adds another string to the retailer’s bow, with a full range of grooming services available on-site at the various branches.

Those looking to get their pooch glammed up before Santa Paws arrives will be glad to hear that The Groom Room at the new Mahon store will be up-and-running from opening day, with professional groomers on-hand to wash, clip and style all sizes and breeds of dog.

Speaking ahead of the December 18 opening, store manager Shona Kelly explained why the company was keen to open their doors before Christmas: “We’re thrilled to have the chance to open our doors as the final countdown to Christmas kicks off, especially for any last-minute shoppers in search of the perfect gift for their pet! We’ve got a convenient online click and collect service for anyone who’s not comfortable coming to the store and we are also operating a phone and collect service. Our expert team will be on hand in store too, to help with any queries our shoppers may have.

Director of Equipet, Ian McCaffrey said that a second Cork store was a natural progression for Equipet and highlighted their commitment to expansion nationally.

"We want to remind the public that all of our stores are pet friendly and all customers and their pets will be greeted with a warm welcome in our brand-new Mahon location. We pride ourselves on providing the best possible service and advice to our customers, along with their pets, and we look forward to continuing this high level of service in our new store in Cork.”

“Our second Cork store really solidifies our place here and we’re committed to continuing our growth. We’ve worked very hard this year to refine and develop our online services so that click and collect orders can be completed with ease. We encourage people to have a browse on the website to view the full range of products and services available at Equipet.” “We’re ending the year here on a positive note and we’re looking forward to helping and assisting even more people in Cork – and their beloved pets – in 2021.”

The new Equipet store is located in the Mahon Point Retail Park (phone 021 203 8333), next to B&Q. Online and click and collect orders can be placed on the website - www.equipetstores.com

