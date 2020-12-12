Sat, 12 Dec, 2020 - 12:03

Cork man caught with drugs for third time given suspended sentence

Cork man caught with drugs for third time given suspended sentence

The defendant said he was clear of drugs for eight months.

A man caught with drugs for the third time was given a suspended jail term for this latest offence.

Donal O’Leary, 33, with an address at a flat at 15 Grattan Hill, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, was caught by Sergeant Niall Hayes on January 13 2018 with a small amount of heroin for his own personal use.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said that prior to this incident on January 2018 he lived and worked in Australia. 

Mr Burke said that when O’Leary returned to Cork a relationship he had been in had ended and he “spiralled into depression.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that it was the defendant’s third conviction for having drugs for his own use.

Mr Burke said the defendant said he was clear of drugs for eight months.

Judge Kelleher said that in all the circumstances he would impose a sentence of six months suspended at Cork District Court.

More in this section

Adam King's virtual hug message set to go worldwide Adam King's virtual hug message set to go worldwide
'We don't want what happened at Thanksgiving in the US to happen here': People warned to limit contacts over Christmas period 'We don't want what happened at Thanksgiving in the US to happen here': People warned to limit contacts over Christmas period
cork courtcork crime
Swing at the Port of Cork: Online treat for music-lovers this weekend 

Swing at the Port of Cork: Online treat for music-lovers this weekend 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest