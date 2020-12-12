Cork man caught with drugs for third time given suspended sentence

A man caught with drugs for the third time was given a suspended jail term for this latest offence.

Donal O’Leary, 33, with an address at a flat at 15 Grattan Hill, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, was caught by Sergeant Niall Hayes on January 13 2018 with a small amount of heroin for his own personal use.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said that prior to this incident on January 2018 he lived and worked in Australia.

Mr Burke said that when O’Leary returned to Cork a relationship he had been in had ended and he “spiralled into depression.”

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that it was the defendant’s third conviction for having drugs for his own use.

Mr Burke said the defendant said he was clear of drugs for eight months.

Judge Kelleher said that in all the circumstances he would impose a sentence of six months suspended at Cork District Court.